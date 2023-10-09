WLOX Careers
‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say

FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.(Shenandoah National Park Follow)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Officials in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, are warning community members to be on the lookout after a bobcat reportedly attacked two children.

According to the fire department, the bobcat was spotted in the area of Melton and Williams McCurley roads in Winterville, in the northeastern part of the state, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside,” Oglethorpe Fire Department said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but emergency responders described the bobcat as “aggressive.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Health, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office,and Oglethorpe County EMS are assisting.

