WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

USM drops 5th consecutive football game, falling 17-13 to ODU on Homecoming

Southern Miss football
Southern Miss football
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall said his Golden Eagles showed improvement in areas Saturday evening against visiting Old Dominion University.

One of those areas was not the scoreboard.

The Golden Eagles dropped their fifth consecutive game and remained winless in Sun Belt Conference play, as the Monarchs rallied in the fourth quarter to snatch a 17-13 victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

USM’s lone touchdown came on a big, special teams play, an 82-yard punt return by Tiaquelin Mims.

USM had first-and-goal situations three times in the football game. The result: two field goals by Andrew Stein and a turned-over-on-downs final possession that saw the Golden Eagles come up inches short of the end zone with less than four minutes to play in the game.

USM’s defense, which allowed the game-winning touchdown on a 16-yard run that capped a three-play, 62-yard drive, failed to stop the Monarchs on two, third-and-long opportunities in the game’s final minutes.

The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt) have a bye next weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and...
Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023....
Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane
A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car...
Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
Gorgeous weather today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
For those hanging around for Cruisin’ the Coast, exploring the yummy food options is half of...
Cruisin’ crowds boost sales at downtown Ocean Springs restaurants, bars
If you plan to vote in the November election, the registration deadlines are approaching. To...
Stone County sheriff candidates meet with voters in Wiggins