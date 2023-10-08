WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Three people escape mobile home fire in Harrison County

Three Harrison County residents escaped a fire Sunday morning that was caused by a fire in the fireplace of a mobile home on Vidalia Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Harrison County residents escaped a mobile home fire Sunday morning on Vidalia Road. But there’s major damage to the home.

Fire officials believe it started as a fire in the fireplace that got out of control.

As cooler weather moves in to South Mississippi, it’s important to check fireplaces and heating devices to see if they need to be cleaned and are in good working order.

If you’re using a fireplace,

  • Make sure the damper or flue is open before starting a fire, and keep it open until the fire is out to draw out smoke.
  • Even if the chimney is not due for cleaning, check for animal nests or other blockages that could prevent smoke from escaping.
  • Have a sturdy screen to prevent sparks from flying into the room.
  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the fireplace or other heating equipment, like a portable space heater
  • Allow fire ashes to cool completely before putting them into a covered, metal container.
  • Keep the container of fireplace ashes away from your home.

Now is also a good time to test and change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and...
Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport
Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023....
Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane
A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car...
Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

Three Harrison County residents escaped a fire Sunday morning that was caused by a fire in the...
RAW VIDEO: Harrison County mobile home fire - Vidalia Road
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
Magnolia Tribune Publisher Russ Latino joins us to discuss a just released Mason-Dixon poll...
New polling looks at Mississippi's race for governor