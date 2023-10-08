Three people escape mobile home fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Harrison County residents escaped a mobile home fire Sunday morning on Vidalia Road. But there’s major damage to the home.

Fire officials believe it started as a fire in the fireplace that got out of control.

As cooler weather moves in to South Mississippi, it’s important to check fireplaces and heating devices to see if they need to be cleaned and are in good working order.

If you’re using a fireplace,

Make sure the damper or flue is open before starting a fire, and keep it open until the fire is out to draw out smoke.

Even if the chimney is not due for cleaning, check for animal nests or other blockages that could prevent smoke from escaping.

Have a sturdy screen to prevent sparks from flying into the room.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the fireplace or other heating equipment, like a portable space heater

Allow fire ashes to cool completely before putting them into a covered, metal container.

Keep the container of fireplace ashes away from your home.

Now is also a good time to test and change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.