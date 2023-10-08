WLOX Careers
Stone County sheriff candidates meet with voters in Wiggins

Stone County Sheriff candidates Todd Stewart, Kevin Stubbs, and Jonathan Johnson were at the fairground Saturday to connect with voters.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s general election is November 7th, and candidates are staying active on the campaign trail.

Saturday, candidates for Stone County sheriff were at the fairgrounds in Wiggins connecting with voters, and answering questions.

WLOX asked Todd Stewart, Kevin Stubbs, and Jonathan Johnson why they feel best suited for the county’s top law enforcement job.

“I’m more qualified for this job because I’ve had years and years of law enforcement experience and also training,” Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson said. “I also have college degrees in criminal justice and homeland security. Also, I’ve been in the Mississippi Highway Patrol for years.”

“I’m approachable, so if you have a question, call me,” Todd Stewart said. “You might not like the answer, but I’ll always be honest with you. Because once we can have the truth out in the open, we can work past that.”

“I was born and raised here; I’ve been here all of my life. I’m a true Stone Countian,” Kevin Stubbs said. “I feel like if we can just get back Stone County; we don’t really have any problems here in Stone County. We just really want to keep Stone County... Stone County.”

If you plan to vote in the November election, the registration deadlines are approaching. To vote by mail, you must register by October 10. For those planning to vote in-person, registration ends October 30.

You can check to see if your voter registration is up-to-date by visiting https://www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote

