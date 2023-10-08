Saints crush the Patriots, 34-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints absolutely dominated New England on both sides of the ball to construct a dominating victory, 34-0.

With the win, the Saints improved to 3-2 on the season. New England dropped to 1-4 in the 2023 campaign.

Alvin Kamara produced a historic moment in the Saints beatdown. He scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. It was his 73rd touchdown in the Black and Gold, that’s a team record. It was previously held by Marques Colston with 72.

Alvin Kamara with his record-breaking 73rd career touchdown in the Black and Gold. #Saints first TD in 20 offensive drives.



Kamara finished the contest with 80 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also grabbed 3 passes for 17 yards.

Derek Carr manufactured an efficient day on the road. He went 18/26 passing, for a 183 yards, and two touchdown passes.

Saints with their second straight TD drive. Carr to Olave, Saints up 21-0 on the Patriots 🧐



Jesuit and LSU alum, Foster Moreau, was the recipient of Carr’s second TD pass. It was Moreau’s first touchdown with the Saints.

Jesuit and LSU alum Foster Moreau with his first TD in the Black and Gold. Saints dominating, 31-0.



The Saints defense was dominant on the day. Tyrann Mathieu hauled in his 30th career interception, and that resulted in a 27-yard interception. It was his first touchdown in the Black and Gold.

Saints offense struggling, let the defense do the work. Tyrann Mathieu pick-6 gives the Black and Gold a 7-0 lead.



That’s 30 career interceptions for the St. Aug and LSU alum.



New Orleans forced three turnovers on the afternoon.

The Saints are back on the road next week at Houston Tailgate kicks off at 10 a.m., and the game is at 12 p.m. on FOX 8.

