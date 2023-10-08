WLOX Careers
Rogers throws 3 TD passes before injury, Mississippi State tops Western Michigan 41-28

CORRECTS SCORE - Mississippi State running back Seth Davis (23) runs past blockers on his way...
CORRECTS SCORE - Mississippi State running back Seth Davis (23) runs past blockers on his way to a 5-yard touchdown run during second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State’s bye week couldn’t be coming at a better time.

The Bulldogs are battered and bruised and that injury list grew on Saturday in 41-28 win over Western Michigan.

“These guys have put in the work. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do. Came out and got a hard-fought victory,” coach Zach Arnett said. “They deserve to enjoy this one. Go into the bye week, take advantage of it, get some guys rested up – bumps and bruises – and go into the second half of the season.”

Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes before leaving with an injury. Rogers appeared to be dragging his left arm and favoring his shoulder after being dropped on a pass attempt in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs (3-3), who lost running back Jo’Quavious Marks in the first half, had 440 yards of offense with 226 through the air. Rogers was 16 of 22 for 189 yards before getting hurt late in the game.

Arnett had no update on either of the starters postgame and said they will be reevaluated during the bye week.

Mike Wright got his most snaps of the season and was 7 of 10 for 57 yards with another seven carries for 24 yards.

The extensive use of Wright in the offense was a first for the season.

“Every time his number has been called, he’s answered the call. He’s provided a spark for our offense,” Arnett said. “We said he would get more opportunities, it allows us to expand the package for him, and he answered the call again. We had two quarterbacks do a lot to spark our offense today.”

MSU surrendered more than 400 yards to the Broncos who were short two offensive linemen, quarterback Treyson Bourguet and running back Jalen Buckley. Third string QB Hayden Wolff had no problems for the most part as he was 27 of 35 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Western Michigan (2-4).

The Broncos had 413 yards, 297 passing but Shawn Preston Jr.’s interception late in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Freshman Seth Davis had 10 carries for 65 yards and his first touchdown for the Bulldogs.

“I was really excited. I went to go thank my linemen and did a little dance after,” Davis said. “Every day in practice I’ve been pushing myself so that I could get opportunities like this.”

Eastern Washington transfer receiver Freddie Roberson had five catches for 68 yards and his first TD.

BIG PICTURE

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor’s squad has to be thrilled with the effort playing shorthanded against an SEC team. The remainder of the schedule are all Mid-America Conference games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ defense continues to struggle under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Brock. It was the fourth time this season that State has surrendered 400 yards or more and this one came against a MAC team playing its third-string running back.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan hosts Miami University on Saturday.

Mississippi State has a bye before going to Arkansas on Oct. 21.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

