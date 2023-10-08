Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A juvenile is in critical condition and three people are under arrest after a shooting and chase through a Gulfport neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:38 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Ohio Avenue and Indiana Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots. They headed toward the gunshots and found a juvenile victim was shot.

Another officer saw a vehicle with three people inside speeding away from the scene. That officer tried to stop the suspects, but they chased into a ditch, jumped out and tried to ran away.

According to investigators, the Gulfport officer shot toward one suspect who was armed with a rifle. The suspect wasn’t hit, but dropped the rifle and ran away with a second suspect.

A third suspect was captured, and officers eventually caught up with the two who ran away. Police say charges will be forthcoming.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

