High school bands compete in MHSAA Region V State Marching Evaluation

Music filled the air in Gulfport’s Milner Stadium Saturday as marching bands from across the state faced off in the Mississippi High School Activities Associati
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air in Gulfport’s Milner Stadium Saturday as marching bands from across the state faced off in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Region V State Marching Evaluation. These young musicians have spent months preparing for this day.

“This is a year-long process for us,” said Westley Morehead, the Director of Bands for the Gulfport School District. “We usually begin the planning process in November and really kick off in July.”

Morehead and his staff work year-round to make sure the students can show off their hard work.

“The kids love to perform for crowds. We can expect to have over 10,000 people throughout the day. They love to hear the applause, the opportunity to perform on the stage. Our stage today is the football field.”

Morehead said he enjoys seeing the students perform because of his love for the fine arts and how beneficial music education can be to a student.

“I think it’s one of those aspects in today’s society that is even more important because there’s a cooperation and a team aspect,” said Morehead.

His one wish is for the students to understand the importance of working as a team both on and off the field.

“No one can be in a band by themselves. You’re a soloist. To be able to cooperate and work with people and to strive for a common goal. Those skill sets are highly desirable. And in today’s society, this is something that we can give them an opportunity to enjoy doing to build these lifelong skill sets.”

The big state evaluation was just part of Saturday’s activities at Milner Stadium. After nine hours of performances and award ceremonies, the Gulfport High School Band went on to host the “Battle on the Beach” band competition.

