WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Cruisin’ crowds boost sales at downtown Ocean Springs restaurants, bars

For those hanging around for Cruisin’ the Coast, exploring the yummy food options is half of the fun.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Good food. It’s one of the most memorable parts of a visit to South Mississippi, right? And for those hanging around for Cruisin’ the Coast, exploring the yummy options is half of the fun.

“You know that something good is gonna happen,” said Murky Waters General Manager Iris Barria. “It’s an event that we have annually that brings in so much money into the entire coast and into the individual cities.”

Barria said that the food and the atmosphere at Murky Waters lures people back long after Cruisin’ shuts down its engine for the season.

“I have people that say that they’re on vacation, and they’re going down the interstate and they think, ‘Oh, let’s stop by Murky Waters,” Barria said with a smile. “And so they come in and tell us, ‘We tried you first at Cruisin’ the Coast’, you know? So, that’s the type of impact this event makes.”

Kilwins is a newer business to downtown Ocean Springs, and completely new to Cruisin’ the Coast. That did not stop its customers from coming. Especially on the last full day of Cruisin’.

“It’s been a lot busier,” said Sales Representative Peyton Kruger. “Line out the door the entire day, I mean, it’s been amazing. We love the company, we love the customers. We love having this much business in town.”

Kruger said Kilwins’ business strategy for next year might look a bit different.

“Now that we have our foot in the door for this event, we kind of know going forward what we’re going to do,” said Kruger.

If you are still in the area for Cruisin’, Kruger said to come on down and try Kilwins’ fudge, it’s a fan favorite. And for Murky Waters, of course, you’ll want to try their famous burnt ends.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car...
Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile
One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane
According to Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, Schloegel died early Friday morning.
Former Gulfport Mayor George Schloegel dies at 83
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Ingalls-built USS Jack H Lucas is the first AEGIS Weapon System, Baseline 10, to be...
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) commissioned in Tampa, joins the Navy’s active fleet
PRCC to expand utility lineman program
Ground broken on facility for PRCC linemen program
Hancock Port & Harbor Commission met Thursday morning, discussing growth at two areas in the...
Hancock Port & Harbor Commission discusses growth in county
Chet Landry speaks with Ric Flair about his new cannabis line "Ric Flair Drip,' coming to...
Ric Flair talks new line of cannabis coming to Mississippi