Cruisin’ crowds boost sales at downtown Ocean Springs restaurants, bars

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Good food. It’s one of the most memorable parts of a visit to South Mississippi, right? And for those hanging around for Cruisin’ the Coast, exploring the yummy options is half of the fun.

“You know that something good is gonna happen,” said Murky Waters General Manager Iris Barria. “It’s an event that we have annually that brings in so much money into the entire coast and into the individual cities.”

Barria said that the food and the atmosphere at Murky Waters lures people back long after Cruisin’ shuts down its engine for the season.

“I have people that say that they’re on vacation, and they’re going down the interstate and they think, ‘Oh, let’s stop by Murky Waters,” Barria said with a smile. “And so they come in and tell us, ‘We tried you first at Cruisin’ the Coast’, you know? So, that’s the type of impact this event makes.”

Kilwins is a newer business to downtown Ocean Springs, and completely new to Cruisin’ the Coast. That did not stop its customers from coming. Especially on the last full day of Cruisin’.

“It’s been a lot busier,” said Sales Representative Peyton Kruger. “Line out the door the entire day, I mean, it’s been amazing. We love the company, we love the customers. We love having this much business in town.”

Kruger said Kilwins’ business strategy for next year might look a bit different.

“Now that we have our foot in the door for this event, we kind of know going forward what we’re going to do,” said Kruger.

If you are still in the area for Cruisin’, Kruger said to come on down and try Kilwins’ fudge, it’s a fan favorite. And for Murky Waters, of course, you’ll want to try their famous burnt ends.

