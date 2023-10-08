Cruisers flock to Centennial Plaza for final day of Cruisin’ the Coast 2023

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The cars and trucks from “the good old days” filled the lots at Centennial Plaza for one more day as cruisers enjoyed the last hours at Cruise Central.

Vincalee and Calvin Thibodaux are 20-year cruisers who love to show off their shiny teal 1954 Chevy Bel Air.

“It’s something that both of us have always liked,” said Vincalee Thibodaux. “As teenagers we had old cars and it’s just something that we enjoy and it’s fun.”

The couple comes back each year because of the warm reception from other cruisers.

“Everyone is cordial and it’s like they enjoy us being here, and it takes a lot of effort to put this on,” said Calvin Thibodaux.

Jerry Drewes and Dawn Hitchings are 30-year cruisers and say this event is one of the best.

“The whole experience is fantastic, meeting all the people and seeing all the cars,” said Hitchings. “And they put a lot of time and money into the cars. It’s just wonderful.”

“You actually get to see the cars roll and it’s kind of cool to see the old nostalgia come back and still be workable and driving on the streets still,” said Drewes.

They decided to cruise in a car that was made from four other cars. It’s a creation inspired by the Batmobile or the ‘60s cartoon Batfink.

Similar to the Thibodauxs, Drewes and Hitchings say being surrounded by car enthusiasts like themselves will always be the reason to come back.

“It’s so relaxing,” said Thibodaux. “Sometimes it gets pretty hectic for those working there. But it’s so relaxing to be able to see the water and enjoy all the sights and scenery that’s here.”

“We’ll definitely be here next year. I might bring two Batmobiles,” said Drewes.

Also on Sunday, Cruisin’ organizers drew the winning raffle ticket for a 1937 Ford Coupe. The winner was identified as Bill L. from Mississippi.

Tickets for the vehicle have been on sale all week at Cruise Central with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Cruisin’ the Coast. If you didn’t win this year, there’s always next year. The 2024 Cruisin’ the Coast Raffle Vehicle will be a 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible.

Cruisin’ the Coast 2024 will take place Oct. 6-13, 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.