WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and...
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and Rodenberg Avenue. Those interior lanes are being reserved for emergency vehicles.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and Rodenberg Avenue. Those interior lanes are being reserved for emergency vehicles. All other traffic should stay to the right.

The lane closures are part of the city’s typical traffic plan during special events.

Police Chief John Miller said at the beginning of the week, “Be patient, take your time, enjoy the event, and prepare yourself when traveling in Biloxi this weekend. Let’s try to have a continued, safe event.”

We will update this story as traffic conditions change.

As part of the city of Biloxi’s special events traffic plan, the city may limit travel lanes to...
As part of the city of Biloxi’s special events traffic plan, the city may limit travel lanes to the outside, right-hand lane and use the left-hand lane for emergency vehicles only.(Johnson, Renee | City of Biloxi)

The City of Biloxi shared the following traffic rules ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast:

  • Do not block traffic. If an officer is directing traffic, follow instructions.
  • Obey posted speed limits and traffic signs.
  • Park only in marked areas, no parking in the median or on sidewalks. Respect private property.
  • Burnouts are not allowed.
  • No riding on tailgates, bumpers, roofs or hoods of vehicles.
  • For safety, only cross roadways at designated locations such as a corner or crosswalk.
  • Do not obstruct boardwalks or sidewalks; pedestrians only.
  • Do not move or go around officially placed barricades.
  • All service drives on U.S. 90 close at 10 p.m. unless posted otherwise. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed.
  • A helmet must be worn by all operators and passengers on a motorcycle.
  • ATVs, golf carts, or any other unlicensed vehicle are not allowed on the roadway, on the beach, or on sidewalks or boardwalks other than emergency personnel.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car...
Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile
One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
According to Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, Schloegel died early Friday morning.
Former Gulfport Mayor George Schloegel dies at 83
According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, 20-year-old Samantha Byrd was driving alone in a Toyota...
Vancleave woman identified as victim of fatal car crash

Latest News

There's less traffic on the road this week due to Biloxi and Gulfport Schools being out. That...
Less traffic this week due to Gulfport and Biloxi school closure
Noah Noble joins us live from Gulfport with an update on the accident that left 7 injured...
LIVE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
I-10 Westbound flyover lane opens for MSY and commuter traffic
I-10 West flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport now open