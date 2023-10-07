TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and Rodenberg Avenue. Those interior lanes are being reserved for emergency vehicles. All other traffic should stay to the right.

The lane closures are part of the city’s typical traffic plan during special events.

Police Chief John Miller said at the beginning of the week, “Be patient, take your time, enjoy the event, and prepare yourself when traveling in Biloxi this weekend. Let’s try to have a continued, safe event.”

As part of the city of Biloxi’s special events traffic plan, the city may limit travel lanes to the outside, right-hand lane and use the left-hand lane for emergency vehicles only. (Johnson, Renee | City of Biloxi)

The City of Biloxi shared the following traffic rules ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast:

Do not block traffic. If an officer is directing traffic, follow instructions.

Obey posted speed limits and traffic signs.

Park only in marked areas, no parking in the median or on sidewalks. Respect private property.

Burnouts are not allowed.

No riding on tailgates, bumpers, roofs or hoods of vehicles.

For safety, only cross roadways at designated locations such as a corner or crosswalk.

Do not obstruct boardwalks or sidewalks; pedestrians only.

Do not move or go around officially placed barricades.

All service drives on U.S. 90 close at 10 p.m. unless posted otherwise. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed.

A helmet must be worn by all operators and passengers on a motorcycle.

ATVs, golf carts, or any other unlicensed vehicle are not allowed on the roadway, on the beach, or on sidewalks or boardwalks other than emergency personnel.

