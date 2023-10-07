Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man who’s been missing for ten days was found dead Friday.

Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023. Friday, October 6, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Deputies found Goode’s body.

Officials said no further details about the discovery would be released to the public, out of respect to his family.

Sheriff David Allison thanks the community for respecting the family’s privacy, and for their support and tips while the search was ongoing.

