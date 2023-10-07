HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport Police investigate shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators are asking the public to avoid the area right now. We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

