Breezy and mild today. Big cool down tonight.

This cold front lived up to its name! It has been a breezy and cool morning with winds from the north. We’re only reaching the mid to upper 70s today, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will be very low this afternoon, and this will create conditions for fires to spread quickly. Please avoid outdoor burning! A Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

Temperatures will drop quite a bit tonight, and we’ll wake up in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning! Sunday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll drop back down into the 40s and 50s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs near 80s. We’ll reach the low 80s by Tuesday. No rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Thanks to some moisture moving near the Gulf Coast this week, we may get some much needed rain by Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

