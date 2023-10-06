TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic being limited to one lane

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to a large influx of traffic, Biloxi Police Department is electing to limit traffic to just one lane in each direction on Highway 90.

Until further notice, the left lane in both eastbound and westbound directions will be reserved solely for first responders.

The lane closure is in effect on Highway 90 from Debuys Road to Rodenburg Avenue.

We will update this story as we receive updates.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.