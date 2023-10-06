WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic being limited to one lane

We will update this story as we receive updates.
We will update this story as we receive updates.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to a large influx of traffic, Biloxi Police Department is electing to limit traffic to just one lane in each direction on Highway 90.

Until further notice, the left lane in both eastbound and westbound directions will be reserved solely for first responders.

The lane closure is in effect on Highway 90 from Debuys Road to Rodenburg Avenue.

We will update this story as we receive updates.

