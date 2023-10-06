WLOX Careers
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have captured a man they believe fired shots near the FBI building Thursday night.

“We did get a call last night... [A] very disturbing [call] that someone was shooting at the Jackson FBI office,” Chief Joseph Wade said.

“We dispatched units out there. [On] the first call, we did not locate the person. On the second response, we did locate the person, they were arrested, and they were charged.”

The suspect is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also could face federal charges for removing the serial number from the weapon.

Wade said the case is being investigated in conjunction with the FBI and wouldn’t speculate why the person fired into the building.

Video surveillance from the scene will be evaluated.

“We’re thankful we got this person in custody without anyone losing their lives,” he said.

WLBT Reporter Christopher Fields contributed to this report.

