Site plan approved for Mississippi's first Topgolf

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction could be only months away on Mississippi’s first Topgolf development.

On Tuesday, the Ridgeland mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan and architectural review for the Topgolf project.

“The project is now eligible for a building permit,” said Kim Cooper, Ridgeland’s director of public relations. “Breaking ground is projected to start in the next 60 days.”

The company announced last year Topgolf would be coming to Ridgeland. It will be located off of I-55, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

At the time, the company said the two-level venue would feature climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming.

Top Golf will be part of Prado Vista, which will include a mix of residential and entertainment space.

Previously, the mayor and board approved creating an overlay district for Prado Vista and signed off on the development’s preliminary plat.

