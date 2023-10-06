Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction could be only months away on Mississippi’s first Topgolf development.

On Tuesday, the Ridgeland mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan and architectural review for the Topgolf project.

“The project is now eligible for a building permit,” said Kim Cooper, Ridgeland’s director of public relations. “Breaking ground is projected to start in the next 60 days.”

The company announced last year Topgolf would be coming to Ridgeland. It will be located off of I-55, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

At the time, the company said the two-level venue would feature climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming.

Top Golf will be part of Prado Vista, which will include a mix of residential and entertainment space.

Previously, the mayor and board approved creating an overlay district for Prado Vista and signed off on the development’s preliminary plat.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.