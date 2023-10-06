WLOX Careers
Newly found siblings turn Cruisin’ the Coast into family tradition

A parking lot full of old-school cars is a welcoming site for cruisers such as Karen Miranda and her family.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A parking lot full of old-school cars is a welcoming site for cruisers such as Karen Miranda and her family. Miranda says she’s enjoyed classic cars since she was small.

“I grew up with my cousins building cars in the driveway and taking motors and transmissions out, fixing and putting them back in,” said Miranda.

A 12-year Cruisin’ vet, Miranda says this one is special.

“I’ve always been into cars and thought this would be a good way to bond with my sister, brother-in-law and nephew,” said Bart.

Miranda, who lives on the coast, found her brother Bart Voelz in Wisconsin eight months ago with the help of an ancestry website. Excited by the discovery, Miranda quickly noticed the similarities between the two.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m not the only child,’ and I contacted him and he says, ‘Oh my God, I’m not an only child either!’ So we have each other,” said Miranda. “We look exactly alike. We pick our cuticles and we have no eyes.”

Bart, on the other hand, was cautious at first but warmed up to the thought.

“She messaged me on Facebook, and I said, ‘I don’t know who you are because I don’t have any sisters,’” said Voelz. “I did that twice to her and sent her to Facebook jail. Then my parents came clean and said, ‘Yeah, we had a daughter, and that’s your sister.’”

The siblings say they will spend the remaining days of Cruisin’ the Coast enjoying each other’s company and a few laughs.

“Everybody is getting to know each other, and everybody is getting along and it’s great. I couldn’t ask for better.”

Cruisin’ the Coast runs through Sunday, and if you want to know what’s going on, you can head over to Gulf Coast Weekend.

