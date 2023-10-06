Mayor Hewes, community leaders recall memories of George Schloegel

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flags outside of Gulfport City Hall hang at half-staff today to honor the life of former mayor, George Scholegel.

Scholegel died Friday morning. morning. He was 83 years old.

Although Schloegel may not be physically here anymore, the community will continue to remember his legacy and carry out the many gifts he gave to the coast.

“I think if you looked in Webster’s dictionary for a picture of a true southern gentleman, George’s picture would pop up,” said former mayor of Gulfport Bob Short. “You don’t find people like Mayor Schloegel anymore. They care, they care about people, they care about the city, they care what happens to this country.”

Before becoming mayor in 2009, Schloegel had a distinguished career in the banking industry. At the ripe age of 16, he received his first job in the business as a mail room employee to help support his fatherless family. From there, he went on to become the president of Hancock Bank and attended many prestigious collegiate bank management programs, such as Harvard and Columbia and became the president of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Just to name a few accomplishments.

During his time teaching at LSU, Scholegel was known for his unique storytelling and inspirational messages. “They’ll say, you know, is George still standing on the desk?” explained Hancock Bank Chairman John Hairston. “Or is George still telling the story about the starfish? Or the story about the ruler?”

Billy Hewes became mayor after Schloegel in 2013. Mayor Hewes said time spent with Schloegel was something special.

“When he would visit with somebody, it was very personal,” Hewes said. “He would give of his time and attention to whatever they happen to be dealing with,” he said.

This feeling from Mayor Hewes is something that many share.

“When you’re at a point in your career or your life when you think you can’t do it anymore...he had a knack of kind of identifying when you were at that point,” said Hairston. “I don’t know if his great gift was knowing the point to make, or knowing when to make it.”

Schloegel is survived by his wife Peggy and their four children and 10 grandchildren.

George Schloegel’s funeral arrangements are as follows:

Tuesday, October 10 : Wake at Bradford O’Keefe 15th Street Chapel from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11: Mass/Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church on Cowan Road at 11 a.m. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m.

