Ingalls Shipbuilding launches Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is celebrating the successful launch of an Amphibious Assault Ship.

The Navy’s third America-class ship Bougainville or LHA 8 was launched from the shipbuilding’s floating dock into the Pascagoula River on Saturday.

This is the first ship in the American class to be built with a well dock.

“This launch is a significant accomplishment for our entire LHA shipbuilding team, and we are honored to be building such a versatile ship for our Navy and Marine Corps partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Amphibious Ship Program Manager Gene Miller said. “It is also a testament to the outstanding teamwork we see every day as our shipbuilders continue the critical work of preparing Bougainville for delivery.”

According to the Ingalls website, the ship has aviation capability. The surface assault capability also includes top-of-the-line medical facilities with full operating suites and triage capabilities.

Throughout the years, Ingalls has delivered 15 large-deck amphibious ships to the U.S. Navy.

