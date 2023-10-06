WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

Today is the day! A cold front will finally arrive. Before it gets here, our weather may be wet at times today. And then once it passes, we're headed for a cool
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Scattered showers will hang around South Mississippi until a cool front sweeps them away tonight and sets the stage for a dry weekend. So, plan on the possibility of a rain shower popping up nearby from time to time today. Today’s high temperature should still make it to the warm 80s even though the cloud cover may limit how warm some spots are able to get. Then, as the cool front arrives tonight, a much drier and cooler pattern will arrive overnight into the weekend. Tomorrow morning starts cooler with temps in the lower 60s. And thanks to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, the afternoon high may only reach the 70s if that. Plus, it should be fairly breezy for much of the day on Saturday too. Then, tomorrow night into Sunday morning brings some chilly 50s and 40s. The wind may not be quite as breezy on Sunday. And Sunday afternoon could be a bit sunnier than Saturday but temps still look to only reach the 70s thanks to the cooler air in place.

