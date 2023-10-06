Former Gulfport Mayor George Schloegel dies at 83

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Gulfport Mayor George Schloegel has passed away at 83.

According to Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, Schloegel died early Friday morning.

Schloegel was born June 17, 1940. The noted banker started his career in the basement at Hancock Bank as a high schooler, eventually working his way up to president.

He always shared stories about how he worked hard to get from the bank’s basement to the chairman’s office. He retired from the position after 52 years in 2008.

In 2009, Schloegel became Gulfport’s mayor. As A.J. Giardina reported that year, Schloegel dreamed of serving as mayor since he was just 12 years old.

He served one term as mayor until 2013.

Schloegel was a dedicated community servant, active in many organizations focused on leadership and improving Gulfport and communities across the Coast.

“We have lost an icon worthy of emulation,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said Friday. “As a civic leader, George had no equal, devoting endless time and energy for the betterment of a community he dearly loved. He always saw what was possible, engaging on all fronts to find common ground to bring about better opportunities, to all. As a business leader, he made community service a hallmark of his career, instilling those values in his family and employees, providing leadership at national, state, and local levels. A true Ambassador for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.”

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans, now the University of New Orleans.

In addition, he attended Harvard Business School’s Senior Bank Management Program, Columbia University’s Commercial Bank Management Program and Northwestern University’s Bank Marketing School. He also is a graduate of Perkinston Junior College and the LSU Graduate School of Banking of the South.

Schloegel was a faculty member of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi and a faculty member, Trustee and past president of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He was also past president of the Mississippi Bankers Association, and he served on the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Power Company.

Schloegel founded the Harrison County Strategic Planning Commission, known as Coast 21, and he served as Chairman of Mississippi’s Workforce Investment Board. He was on the executive board of the Mississippi Municipal League, a member of the Harrison County Utility Authority, and served on the Advisory Board for Tulane University Coast Campus.

In addition, Schloegel served as past chairman of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Mississippi. He cofounded the Friends of the Gulf Islands National Seashore and Leadership Gulf Coast. He was a past president of Mississippi Jaycees and the national vice president of U.S. Jaycees, and he served on the executive board of the Gulf Coast Business Council.

In 1964, Schloegel was named Mississippi’s Young Man of the Year. In 1999, he received the Laurel Wreath Citizen of the Year Award and the Rotary Club’s William Harris Hardy Founders Award.

He also is a past recipient of the United States Navy Superior Public Service Award, Santucci Spirit of the Gulf Coast Award and the NAACP Humanitarian Award, and in 2004, he was inducted into the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame.

Schloegel is survived by his wife, the former Peggy Harry of Gulfport. They have four children and numerous grandchildren.

Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport. The burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Days and times have not yet been set.

