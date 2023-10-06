Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line Highway 90 for miles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, classic cars drawing a crowd along Highway 90 with people setting up to check out the cruisers as they drive along the coast.

“It’s just beautiful to sit here and reminisce about cars I’ve had in the past,” said Arsell Weary, a Michigan resident.

Spectators line both sides of Hwy 90 to relive the ‘good old days’. Vintage and classic vehicles zoom past with engines revving, bringing back several memories.

It’s how Weary described his visits for Cruisin’ the Coast.

“I’ve been coming down here for the last eight years. I came down here years ago and fell in love with the atmosphere and location. We’ve been coming back every year,” said Weary.

You can find him enjoying the car show with his family. Sometimes, he’s behind the wheel of steel.

“Brought my ‘70 Monte Carlo this particular year,” said Weary.

There’s no age to car enthusiasts. Brayden Holden waves a special request for cruisers as they approach his tent.

“Mostly the sports cars do it. The drag racing cars do it,” said Holden.

Give him a few years, Holden claims down the line he will join the festivities on Hwy 90 in his own classic model.

“I have a car that I’m working on right now. It’s a ‘78 Camaro,” said Holden.

Thousands are making their way around South Mississippi to view the designs and customizations.

“We’ve been to Pascagoula, Biloxi, Moss Point, Ocean Springs,” Debbie Hilton, a Tennessee resident.

