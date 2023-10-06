Cruisin’ the Coast: Mopar Day in the Bay hits Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Cruisers took over as Cruisin’ the Coast hit Bay St. Louis. Among the hundreds of classic rides parked across the Bay, three in particular stood out.

“I grew up watching the TV show and thought it was cool,” said Daniel Williams, the owner of a Dodge Charger General Lee replica from Dukes of Hazard. “I found it in a field in a guy’s backyard, basically. It was just all to pieces. Looked under the hood, it was missing all the -adiators — radiator, carburetor, alternator, all that was gone. I’ve been putting it together ever since.”

In classic fashion, parked behind General Lee is a replica of Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrain’s Dodge Coronet.

“It was actually bought like this,” said Randy Brownell, owner of the ‘76 Coronet. “We just did a little modification to is, but other than that, it was just like this.”

It’s no coincidence that these two cars are together.

“We all have known each other a long time and we just have fun,” said Brownell.

Parked behind them is another replica owned by their group — the Boss Hog.

“The definition of ‘ride like a Cadillac,’ this is where it comes from,” said Hardy McMillan, the owner of the 1970 Cadillac. “It just floats. You never feel a bump. It has a 501 big-block, front-wheel drive. I never thought they had front-wheel drives in a ‘74 car.”

“You can’t buy this kind of publicity,” said Dennis Smith with the Alice Mosley Museum. “First of all, you have these incredible cars that all of us who grew up in the 60s just drool over.”

Smith is a board member for the museum, located inside the train depot. He says the Mopar event draws attention and keeps the museum in the spotlight.

“It’s become the single greatest attraction of tourism here in Bay St. Louis,” said Smith. “It means the world to the museum itself because it brings so much publicity to the history of Alice Mosley, a great painter from this area who made her home here. It’s a win-win for the community of Bay St. Louis, for Mopar collectors and for the museum.

