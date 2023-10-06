WLOX Careers
Court dismisses lawsuit filed by former Hancock Co. superintendent

No hearing dates have been set.
No hearing dates have been set.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A lawsuit filed by former Hancock County school superintendent Teresa Merwin against the school district has been dismissed by the courts.

Merwin was fired as a superintendent for the district until being terminated on August 19 of last year. Since then, she’s claimed that her termination was against the law.

RELATED: School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous

According to court records, Merwin was accused of using her position to help family members get elected to the school board by allegedly tampering with redistricting.

In September, she took the district to court, asking a judge to give her the job back with pay. The court told her she filed the state lawsuit too early and did not complete all district hearings available to her.

RELATED: Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing

She also filed a federal lawsuit against the district, which is still pending.

