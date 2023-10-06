Court dismisses lawsuit filed by former Hancock Co. superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A lawsuit filed by former Hancock County school superintendent Teresa Merwin against the school district has been dismissed by the courts.

Merwin was fired as a superintendent for the district until being terminated on August 19 of last year. Since then, she’s claimed that her termination was against the law.

According to court records, Merwin was accused of using her position to help family members get elected to the school board by allegedly tampering with redistricting.

In September, she took the district to court, asking a judge to give her the job back with pay. The court told her she filed the state lawsuit too early and did not complete all district hearings available to her.

She also filed a federal lawsuit against the district, which is still pending.

No hearing dates have been set.

