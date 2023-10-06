Burned kitten found more than a week after house explosion

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – It is an incredible story of survival out of Minnesota.

A kitten managed to stay alive for more than a week on her own after surviving a house explosion.

Now, Miss Piggy needs to have her bandages changed every couple of days.

Her foster mother Hannah Waggoner says the pain is the worst part.

“All four of her paw pads are completely burned, some down to the tendons. Very deep, severe burns,” Waggoner said.

Miss Piggy survived a home explosion that occurred last month in rural Isanti County.

The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.

When the homeowner’s daughter found her in the nearby woods, Miss Piggy was hurt and badly malnourished.

“These animals are so fragile, but they’re so resilient, so it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that she would be out there fighting for herself,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner has been caring for the cat, keeping her comfortable and bringing her regularly to Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, Minnesota, for veterinarian care.

“It makes you feel good when you can help in these situations, especially in a situation where there’s high levels of emotion,” Waggoner added.

Miss Piggy’s family made the difficult decision to surrender her as they deal with the aftermath of the explosion, according to Waggoner.

Another one of their cats, Squiggles, was found at the scene and is also now being fostered while she recovers from burns of her own.

The animal rescue group is accepting donations to help with Miss Piggy’s medical care.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.