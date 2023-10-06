WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, 20-year-old Samantha Byrd was driving alone in a Toyota...
Vancleave woman identified as victim of fatal car crash
The Bay St. Louis Police Chief says a driver hit the two motorcycles on Drinkwater Road and...
Suspect arrested after hit-and-run injuring 2 motorcyclists, Bay St. Louis Police say
Phillip McLaurin, 46
Gulfport man arrested, charged after injuring 3 while fleeing police
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Hundreds attend the annual celebration in the parking lot
First Baptist Biloxi holds annual Cruisin’ the Coast celebration

Latest News

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy