Vancleave woman identified as victim of fatal car crash

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department traffic deputies are currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, 20-year-old Samantha Byrd was driving alone in a Toyota Avalon south on Old River Road. At around 3:30 a.m., officials say her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

As a result, Byrd received fatal injuries. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more information.

