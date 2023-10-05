WLOX Careers
USM to inaugurate Paul as university’s 11th president

Following Paul's inauguration, a Hattiesburg Community Celebration will be held from 5 to 7...
Following Paul's inauguration, a Hattiesburg Community Celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spirit Park. The event is free and open to the public.
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is getting set to inaugurate the institution’s 11th president.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Dr. Joseph S. Paul will be inaugurated during the Investiture Ceremony at the Bennett Auditorium on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. The ceremony will be open to the public.

Before the ceremony, Paul is scheduled to speak with news and media for interviews at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus.

Following Paul’s inauguration, a Hattiesburg Community Celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spirit Park. The event is free and open to the public.

