Thursday’s Forecast

Hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. Then, rain chance increases even higher tonight into Friday morning ahead of a cold front. So, plan on scattered showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder from Thursday night to Friday morning. Then, the front arrives and everything turns drier heading into Friday afternoon and evening. This will bring us a real deal fall feel! Saturday PM’s temps may barely hit 80 depending on how much cloud cover we see. Sunday AM’s temps should drop all the way down to the chilly 50s.

