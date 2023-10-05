WLOX Careers
Suspect arrested after hit-and-run injuring 2 motorcyclists, Bay St. Louis Police say

The Bay St. Louis Police Chief says a driver hit the two motorcycles on Drinkwater Road and...
The Bay St. Louis Police Chief says a driver hit the two motorcycles on Drinkwater Road and fled the scene.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two motorcycle riders are injured after a hit-and-run in Bay St. Louis Thursday morning; police say one person is in custody.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz says a driver hit the two motorcycles on Drinkwater Road and fled the scene.

Police say the suspect drove into Pass Christian, where he was arrested.

The two motorcycle drivers were transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries isn’t yet known.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

