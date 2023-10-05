WLOX Careers
Petal teen pageant queen uses platform to combat homelessness

National American Miss Mississippi Teen Cataryna Brack is using her platform to further the reach of her homelessness ministry.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal teen is working hard to make a difference in her local homeless community, and now she has a whole new platform from which to work.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than half a million people nationwide are considered homeless, with over 1300 in Mississippi.

Unfortunately, 16-year-old Cataryna Brack knows the struggle homeless people face all too well after watching a family member struggle with home insecurity. However, the teen decided to use her knowledge to help bring hope to the homeless community through survival bags and human connection.

For Brack, the word hope means more than just its standard dictionary definition.

“Cat’s Hope Chest means helping people everywhere, which is what I hope to do,” she said. “Basically, it’s how I can give back to the homeless community because, unfortunately, I had a family member who struggled with homelessness, and I watched it destroy them. But I feel like helping the homeless community puts an ease on my heart.”

The community outreach effort has been Brack’s passion project for the last six years, and now, thanks to her time as the National American Miss Mississippi Teen, she can go even further.

Brack said a former teacher inspired her to persevere throughout her journey.

“My mother always challenged me to make a difference each day, so I would wake up in the morning and try to figure out how I can make a difference,” said Petal High School teacher Ben Austin. “But I believe for Cataryna, it’s second nature. She always makes a difference.

“I believe with every blanket, every kit, with every backpack that she gives, not only is she giving hope to those around her, but she is just showing the kindness and the love that she has in her heart.”

The survival bags consist of well-constructed backpacks filled with hygiene products like deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste and ready-to-eat meals donated through community partnerships.

“I was blessed with The Salvation Army and Camp Shelby,” said Brack. “They give me MREs, which are ‘meals ready to eat,’ and when they are not using the meals ready to eat, they’ll give them or donate them to me, and I will put them in the survival bags.”

Over the past six years, Brack reports she has donated over 300 survival bags to those in the Pine Belt homeless community. She said that with every hairbrush, hand sanitizer and meal, she enjoys knowing that even a girl from Petal, Mississippi, can make a significant impact on other’s lives.

