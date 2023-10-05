WLOX Careers
Ole Miss fined additional $75K after fans throw debris on field

Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in...
Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has been fined - again, the Southeastern Conference said Thursday.

The SEC said the fine was added to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels’ 55-49 win against LSU.

The new fine was imposed on Ole Miss after Rebel fans threw debris on the field during the fourth quarter.

“The disruption and delay of Saturday night’s game must never be part of any SEC event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

The $75,000 will be deducted from the university’s share of SEC revenue distribution, the Associated Press reports.

The SEC also instructed Ole Miss to attempt to identify the individuals who threw objects and prohibit them from attending more Rebels sporting events for the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

Ole Miss must review and update its game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a similar incident and submit a report to the SEC office.

The league could suspend alcohol sales at Ole Miss games if the conditions are not met.

