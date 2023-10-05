WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A group of senators on Capitol Hill are now calling for the passage of a bill that could end government shutdowns for good.

The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2023 would effectively end shutdowns by enacting rolling 14-day short-term spending deals until Congress passes the 12 required appropriations bills.

“If there’s dysfunction and you can’t fund an agency or the entire government, you don’t shut it down. You just keep spending at last year’s levels to get your act together and you pass appropriation bills,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

Congress could be faced with another possible government shutdown just ahead of Thanksgiving if they cannot reach an agreement on annual spending bills. The bill that was passed last weekend was for just 45 days.

The bill would require that the House and Senate remain in continuous session, seven days a week if are not able to pass a spending deal in time. Lawmakers would also not be allowed to travel home and could only move appropriations bills.

Senator Johnson says the legislation is necessary now to avoid a repeat of the shutdown that nearly happened over the weekend.

“Another shutdown will be looming right before Thanksgiving. So if we could pass this ahead of time, part of this minibus, if the House could take up similar type of minibus and pass it, this could be law and we will prevented all future shutdowns,” he said.

The senator says there are now 10 Democrats supporting the bill and believes it should be able to pass.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Jay Ruelas of San Antonio, TX built it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban.
Massive shopping cart makes appearance at Cruisin’ the Coast Block Party
Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Wednesday (Oct. 4) he intends to run for Speaker...
Scalise announces he will run for House Speaker
Elijah Dunomes, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.
Gulfport man behind bars after attempted rape in Waveland

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
One of Oscar Mayer’s wienermobiles participated in Cruisin' the Coast for its first year ever.
Cruisin’ the Coast: Cruisers gather in Pass Christian
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge