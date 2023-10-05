WLOX Careers
Hattiesburg man sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 27 months (more than two years) in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Jamarquis V. Tate was found to be in possession of a firearm by the Hattiesburg Police Department after officers responded to a reported disturbance at a hotel on December 3, 2021.

Hattiesburg police officers encountered Tate, who fled on foot but was detained shortly thereafter.

An officer observed Tate throw a firearm away from his body during the chase, and this was confirmed by the bodycam video that recorded the incident. The firearm was recovered.

Tate was indicted by a federal grand jury and subsequently pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Allen.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

