Gulfport man arrested, charged after injuring 3 while fleeing police

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - 46-year-old Phillip McLaurin, of Gulfport, is in custody after a shoplifting incident escalated into three people being struck by a vehicle.

Officers with Bay St. Louis Police Department first responded to Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel at around 10:44 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shoplifting. When they arrived, they confronted McLaurin, who was sitting inside his vehicle just outside the business.

McLaurin refused to comply with officers and fled the scene, striking an officer with his vehicle and causing minor injuries. He then struck two motorcyclists on Highway 90 near Drinkwater Road, causing serious injuries to both drivers.

Both motorcyclists and the officer were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Despite officers’ attempts to stop McLaurin, he continued to flee onto Highway 90 in Pass Christian before wrecking his vehicle into a residence’s swimming pool in the 700 block of North Street. No one at the residence was injured.

After being treated for minor injuries, McLaurin will be taken to the Hancock County Jail where he will be held in lieu of bond. He is charged with the following:

Fleeing and eluding causing serious body injury — Felony

Leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury — Felony, two counts

DUI causing serious bodily injury — Felony

Simple assault on a police officer — Felony

Shoplifting — Misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle — Misdemeanor

His bond is set at $611,500.

