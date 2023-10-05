Gretna Fest 2023: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool and the Gang, Trombone Shorty to headline

GRETNA, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool and the Gang, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will headline the 2023 Gretna Fest from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant and Jefferson Parish officials announced the official music lineup for the popular West Bank festival heading back to historic downtown Gretna.

Other acts scheduled to perform include The Temptations, Trampled By Turtles, Lee Brice, Lukas Nelson + POTR, Ashley McBryde and ZZ Ward.

Organizers say they plan to feature more villages this year and bring back popular attractions from last year, such as the kids’ corner for children. The “Club Backstage” will also return to the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts featuring live music, LSU and Saints gameday watch parties and a full bar.

The Gretna Heritage Festival is known for featuring performances by national entertainments and Louisiana favorites in historic downtown Gretna. In previous years, the festival encompassed 25 city blocks with food booths, a beer garden, a car show, carnival rides and games.

Last year, the festival went cashless for the first time, utilizing RFID wristbands for tickets and all transactions. Organizers say they will utilize RFID wristbands again this year for all transitions and tickets.

“The RFID wristbands were new last year, and it took a little time for people to get used to them,” Mayor Constant said in a release. “But they turned out to be a huge success. Folks really came to appreciate how easy and convenient they made going to the Fest.”

Ticket prices are $30 for a single-day pass. Three-day weekend passes are $60. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $5 and children ages 4 and under enter for free.

Advance tickets are already available for online purchase at the festival website, GretnaFest.com.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.