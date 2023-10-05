WLOX Careers
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities say a young girl was hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old high school student was struck by a vehicle on Highway 231 Thursday morning near the Blount County line.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mark Moon said the girl was waiting for the school bus to arrive around 7:50 a.m.

The teen was an Appalachian High School student, according to St. Clair County officials.

“It is with a heavy and broken heart that we share the news of a devastating, tragic accident at a bus stop this morning that took the life of one of our students at Appalachian School,” Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green said.

Green added, “This is certainly one of the most difficult things that our school and our community have had to face. We are a close-knit community that loves and supports its students, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

The girl was part of a local migrant community of workers from Florida. Workers reportedly come from Florida five months out of the year to earn money and return home.

While working on the farm, it’s not uncommon for their children to be placed in local schools.

Thursday was the last day working on a farm owned by a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Oneonta, according to church leaders.

“They were leaving this week back to Florida,” said pastor Jesus Navarro., who knew the family.

Pastor Park Avenue Baptist Church said it will be feeding the workers Thursday night to show them as much love and support as possible.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not immediately identified the girl who died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

