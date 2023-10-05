CTC Ocean Springs reveals Volkswagen love bug couple

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story behind it. That means there are thousands of stories rolling around South Mississippi.

For one couple celebrating Cruisin’ in Ocean Springs, the car is an extension of their love story.

Call it a match made thanks to a ‘73 Volkswagen Beetle.

Jerry and Jane Bond live in Gulfport. How did they meet up? It has something to do with Beetle.

“I’m the only owner,” Jane said. “It’s been re-painted, but everything is original on it.”

But it’s more about both of them enduring tragic circumstances. Jerry and Jane both lost their previous spouses to cancer. Jerry was married for 44 years, Jane was married for 32 years. Both went to grief counseling.

“I wasn’t going to go to grief counseling, but my hospice pastor kept trying to get me to. I decided to go one day at the last minute,” Jerry said. “I met Jane and we were friends. We went to Cruisin’ several times, then finally we got together and we’ve been Cruisin’ ever since.”

As for the car, Jane says she named it “Lil Red Riding Hood.”

“I have a very good mechanic named ‘Hippie” who takes care of it for me,” Jane added. “Lil Red Riding Hood is prepared, but doesn’t like to go out at night.”

That unmistakable Volkswagen engine sound is music to the ears of these two, and they continue to cruise off into happiness.

