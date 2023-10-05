WLOX Careers
Cruisin’ the Coast lacks its fire without helpful volunteers

Back of this year's Cruisin' the Coast's volunteer shirts
Back of this year's Cruisin' the Coast's volunteer shirts(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As people from all over the country come to celebrate unique cars, good food, and even better company, it can be easy to forget all that goes into making Cruisin’ a spectacle.

Volunteers. The behind-the-scenes people that help traffic run smoothly. For one volunteer out at the Pascagoula festivities, this year is not only his first year volunteering for CTC, but also his first year attending.

“You know, I just graduated high school and I’m trying to get out more,” said Brandon Ates.

Ates said he’s enjoying the festivities so far this week. His favorite part so far he said is being able to be so up close and personal which historical vehicles.

“I get to hear more about ‘em and I’ll talk to car owners and they’ll tell me more about where their parts came from,” said Ates. “Like, one man, the wood in the bed of his truck came from some part of Africa. And, you know, that’s just bizarre to me.”

So what exactly does it take to become a volunteer for Cruisin’ the Coast? Ates said it’s rather simple.

“Really you just gotta have like a good personality,” explained Ates. “Really just enjoy yourself, you know? If you enjoy yourself, they’ll enjoy their self.”

Ates said Cruisin’ the Coast has been a fantastic experience so far. Maybe you’ll be able to find him in Pascagoula volunteering next October, too.

