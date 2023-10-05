Cruisin’ the Coast: Cruisers gather in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers gathered in Downtown Pass Christian Thursday for a blast from the past that felt almost like traveling back in time with vintage vehicles everywhere you looked.

“It’s just fun to see everybody and do stuff and meet people and, you know, compare notes,” cruiser Jimmy Anderson from Brandon said. “And it’s just a good time.”

Timeless automobiles by the hundreds filled the War Memorial Park area and Davis Avenue with what many of the drivers would call their most prized possessions.

“This car is one that we just finished,” Bob Adams said, sitting in his red, 1967 Plymouth GTX. “And so, this is the first trip down here. It was a long trip. Of course, we have to get all the way home with it, but we’re pretty confident that the car will get us home.”

Bob and his wife Gina drove their GTX about two days straight to make it to Cruisin’ the Coast from Detroit.

“I would say the southern hospitality is everything everyone says it is,” Gina said. “We are greeted and loved like anyone here from the south. It’s a beautiful place to be.”

The classic rides were on full display with the sound of roaring engines and honks filling the air, while live music filled all the spaces in-between.

“It seems to be even, you know, bigger than last year,” cruiser Gerald Duckworth said. “We’ve come quite a few years, and it’s better every year in my opinion.”

For the first time ever, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile participated in Cruisin’. It was an exclusive sight to see as it is one of only six in the country.

“The staff gave us a huge welcome when we got here this morning, and we’ll be at a couple different spots kind of in the area this weekend,” hotdogger Sam D’Lott said. “So, I mean, the energy’s been there. It’s just been so fun and so special to bring it to Cruisin’.”

If you missed the Wienermobile in the Pass, you can also find it parked at Cruise Central on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

