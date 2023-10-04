Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy fog possible this morning. Overall, dry high pressure still remains in control of our weather pattern. Plan on a plenty of sunshine with hardly any rain today along with an afternoon temperature ranging from the warm upper 80s to the hot lower 90s. This weather looks great for enjoying outdoor activities, especially in the shade! A brisk breeze from the east continues at about 10 to 20 mph, most noticeable closer to the coast. Overall, our rain potential this week is low but we could see a slightly better chance for hit-or-miss showers around tomorrow into Friday. Then, a cold front arrives in South MS on Friday evening. This will bring us a real deal fall feel! Saturday PM’s temps may barely hit 80 depending on how much cloud cover we see. Sunday AM’s temps should drop all the way down to the chilly 50s.

