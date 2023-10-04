Warm and hazy today. Much cooler this weekend.

It’s another warm, sunny day! You may notice the sky looking hazy, and it’s thanks to wildfire smoke that has moved all the way down from Canada! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, and it will stay breezy with winds from the east. No rain is expected today. We’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday morning.

A little more cloud cover is expected on Thursday, and it will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s. A few hit or miss showers will be possible ahead of a cold front, but any rain will be pretty light. As the front gets closer to us on Friday, we’ll see a few more showers early in the day. Not everyone will get rain. It’s still going to be warm on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Much cooler air will arrive by Saturday. We’ll start off in the 60s in the morning, but we’ll struggle to reach the low 80s by the afternoon. Sunday morning will be very cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s! We’ll only reach the upper 70s by Sunday and Monday afternoon. The humidity will be very low, and we’ll see lots of sunshine.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe will move northward in the Atlantic. It could impact New England and Canada by the weekend as a post-tropical system. There are some hints at tropical development in the Gulf by the middle to end of next week. It’s far too early to know any specifics. Stay tuned.

