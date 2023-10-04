WLOX Careers
Rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All-Star Games released

Left to right: Aden Dedeaux, Prince Cottonham, Dylan Moran, Jamonta Waller
Left to right: Aden Dedeaux, Prince Cottonham, Dylan Moran, Jamonta Waller(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced rosters for both the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.

Seven Coast players earn selections in the Mississippi/Alabama game. Of that group, Picayune leads the way with the most players selected at three in Stanford commit Chris Davis, Florida commit Monta Waller and defensive back Amarion Tyson.

Moss Point head coach John Feaster and Pass Christian head coach Jeff Stockstill also make appearances, being named to the Mississippi coaching staff.

NAMESCHOOLPOSITION
Talan CarterOcean SpringsDL
Kal McClendonGulfportDL
Ziron BrownBayOL
Amarion TysonPicayuneOLB
Jamonta WallerPicayuneOLB
Chris DavisPicayuneRB
Noreel WhiteSt. MartinWR
Mike MorellPicayuneManager
John FeasterMoss PointDL Coach
Jeff StockstillPass ChristianOL Coach

In the North/South All-Star Game, a whopping 16 Coast players are named to the South roster.

Along with Blake Pennock being named as head coach of the South, Gulfport also holds the most player selections of any school with three (DB Prince Cottonham, DB Damon Felder and WR Cam Joseph).

Other schools with more than one selection include Hancock, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian.

NAMESCHOOLPOSITION
Prince CottonhamGulfportDB
Damon FelderGulfportDB
Niquis RatcliffPicayuneDB
Gabe MillerEast CentralDL
Angel McGeeGautierDL
Jayden AckerPass ChristianDL
Jabari McWilliamsPicayuneDL
Aden DedeauxPoplarvilleDL
Jacob BradfordSt. StanislausDL
Jeffrey HopgoodHancockLB
Trace CarterOcean SpringsLB
Eric MooreOcean SpringsLB
Tristen FortenberryPascagoulaOL
Dylan MoranHancockQB
Cam JosephGulfportWR
Terry PattonPass ChristianWR
Isabella McdonaldOcean SpringsManager
Maya RajputSt. MartinManager
Blake PennockGulfportHead Coach
Zach GreenGulfportAssistant Coach
Cody StognerPicayuneAssistant Coach
Neil LollarHancockScout Coach

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is slated to start at 12 p.m. on December 16 in Hattiesburg at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The North/South All-Star Game is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. on December 9 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

To see a full list of selections, visit the Mississippi Association of Coaches Facebook page.

