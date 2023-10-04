Rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All-Star Games released
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced rosters for both the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.
Seven Coast players earn selections in the Mississippi/Alabama game. Of that group, Picayune leads the way with the most players selected at three in Stanford commit Chris Davis, Florida commit Monta Waller and defensive back Amarion Tyson.
Moss Point head coach John Feaster and Pass Christian head coach Jeff Stockstill also make appearances, being named to the Mississippi coaching staff.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|Talan Carter
|Ocean Springs
|DL
|Kal McClendon
|Gulfport
|DL
|Ziron Brown
|Bay
|OL
|Amarion Tyson
|Picayune
|OLB
|Jamonta Waller
|Picayune
|OLB
|Chris Davis
|Picayune
|RB
|Noreel White
|St. Martin
|WR
|Mike Morell
|Picayune
|Manager
|John Feaster
|Moss Point
|DL Coach
|Jeff Stockstill
|Pass Christian
|OL Coach
In the North/South All-Star Game, a whopping 16 Coast players are named to the South roster.
Along with Blake Pennock being named as head coach of the South, Gulfport also holds the most player selections of any school with three (DB Prince Cottonham, DB Damon Felder and WR Cam Joseph).
Other schools with more than one selection include Hancock, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|Prince Cottonham
|Gulfport
|DB
|Damon Felder
|Gulfport
|DB
|Niquis Ratcliff
|Picayune
|DB
|Gabe Miller
|East Central
|DL
|Angel McGee
|Gautier
|DL
|Jayden Acker
|Pass Christian
|DL
|Jabari McWilliams
|Picayune
|DL
|Aden Dedeaux
|Poplarville
|DL
|Jacob Bradford
|St. Stanislaus
|DL
|Jeffrey Hopgood
|Hancock
|LB
|Trace Carter
|Ocean Springs
|LB
|Eric Moore
|Ocean Springs
|LB
|Tristen Fortenberry
|Pascagoula
|OL
|Dylan Moran
|Hancock
|QB
|Cam Joseph
|Gulfport
|WR
|Terry Patton
|Pass Christian
|WR
|Isabella Mcdonald
|Ocean Springs
|Manager
|Maya Rajput
|St. Martin
|Manager
|Blake Pennock
|Gulfport
|Head Coach
|Zach Green
|Gulfport
|Assistant Coach
|Cody Stogner
|Picayune
|Assistant Coach
|Neil Lollar
|Hancock
|Scout Coach
The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is slated to start at 12 p.m. on December 16 in Hattiesburg at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The North/South All-Star Game is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. on December 9 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.
To see a full list of selections, visit the Mississippi Association of Coaches Facebook page.
