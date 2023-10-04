Rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All-Star Games released

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced rosters for both the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.

Seven Coast players earn selections in the Mississippi/Alabama game. Of that group, Picayune leads the way with the most players selected at three in Stanford commit Chris Davis, Florida commit Monta Waller and defensive back Amarion Tyson.

Moss Point head coach John Feaster and Pass Christian head coach Jeff Stockstill also make appearances, being named to the Mississippi coaching staff.

NAME SCHOOL POSITION Talan Carter Ocean Springs DL Kal McClendon Gulfport DL Ziron Brown Bay OL Amarion Tyson Picayune OLB Jamonta Waller Picayune OLB Chris Davis Picayune RB Noreel White St. Martin WR Mike Morell Picayune Manager John Feaster Moss Point DL Coach Jeff Stockstill Pass Christian OL Coach

In the North/South All-Star Game, a whopping 16 Coast players are named to the South roster.

Along with Blake Pennock being named as head coach of the South, Gulfport also holds the most player selections of any school with three (DB Prince Cottonham, DB Damon Felder and WR Cam Joseph).

Other schools with more than one selection include Hancock, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian.

NAME SCHOOL POSITION Prince Cottonham Gulfport DB Damon Felder Gulfport DB Niquis Ratcliff Picayune DB Gabe Miller East Central DL Angel McGee Gautier DL Jayden Acker Pass Christian DL Jabari McWilliams Picayune DL Aden Dedeaux Poplarville DL Jacob Bradford St. Stanislaus DL Jeffrey Hopgood Hancock LB Trace Carter Ocean Springs LB Eric Moore Ocean Springs LB Tristen Fortenberry Pascagoula OL Dylan Moran Hancock QB Cam Joseph Gulfport WR Terry Patton Pass Christian WR Isabella Mcdonald Ocean Springs Manager Maya Rajput St. Martin Manager Blake Pennock Gulfport Head Coach Zach Green Gulfport Assistant Coach Cody Stogner Picayune Assistant Coach Neil Lollar Hancock Scout Coach

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is slated to start at 12 p.m. on December 16 in Hattiesburg at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The North/South All-Star Game is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. on December 9 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

To see a full list of selections, visit the Mississippi Association of Coaches Facebook page.

