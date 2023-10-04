WLOX Careers
Massive shopping cart makes appearance at Cruisin’ the Coast Block Party

Jay Ruelas of San Antonio, TX built it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban.
Jay Ruelas of San Antonio, TX built it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A block party in Biloxi that’s become a staple of Cruisin’ the Coast. On Wednesday, thousands of people saw thousands of vintage cars.

However, one particular vehicle carted in a big audience.

We’ve been looking for the shopping cart car at Cruisin’ the Coast’s events. We found it at the Biloxi CTC Block Party. Jay Ruelas of San Antonio, Texas built it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban.

“The vehicle was totaled. I told the guy I could repurpose the car and the guy asked me why. There was a shopping cart nearby, and I told him I could build that. The guy said, ‘No way,’ and I said ‘Okay, it’s a challenge.’ Two months later, here it is,” Ruelas said.

It’s also street-legal, with all the bells and whistles. Ruelas told us he’s even gone 75mph on the interstate in this vehicle.

“It has a windshield, it has all the correct lighting. It passes all the DOT requirements,” he said.

It brings in many curious onlookers, but it could also hold a massive supply of groceries and people.

“I’ve never checked, but I’ve had 21 people in it at a time and 13 policemen at a parade. I enjoy talking to people and getting their reactions when they see it,” Ruelas added.

Jay tells us the car is called the “Kincaid” after a famous artist. He also says he plans on putting it up for auction this weekend.

