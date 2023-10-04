Massive shopping cart makes appearance at Cruisin’ the Coast Block Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A block party in Biloxi that’s become a staple of Cruisin’ the Coast. On Wednesday, thousands of people saw thousands of vintage cars.

However, one particular vehicle carted in a big audience.

I’ve been looking for this guy for two days. The shopping cart car. I will be profiling this for later. pic.twitter.com/xknV8TVnaM — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 4, 2023

We’ve been looking for the shopping cart car at Cruisin’ the Coast’s events. We found it at the Biloxi CTC Block Party. Jay Ruelas of San Antonio, Texas built it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban.

“The vehicle was totaled. I told the guy I could repurpose the car and the guy asked me why. There was a shopping cart nearby, and I told him I could build that. The guy said, ‘No way,’ and I said ‘Okay, it’s a challenge.’ Two months later, here it is,” Ruelas said.

It’s also street-legal, with all the bells and whistles. Ruelas told us he’s even gone 75mph on the interstate in this vehicle.

“It has a windshield, it has all the correct lighting. It passes all the DOT requirements,” he said.

Here it is…the shopping cart car, AKA, the Kincaid. pic.twitter.com/Uk7zRzk3ht — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 4, 2023

It brings in many curious onlookers, but it could also hold a massive supply of groceries and people.

“I’ve never checked, but I’ve had 21 people in it at a time and 13 policemen at a parade. I enjoy talking to people and getting their reactions when they see it,” Ruelas added.

Jay tells us the car is called the “Kincaid” after a famous artist. He also says he plans on putting it up for auction this weekend.

