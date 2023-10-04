WLOX Careers
Gulfport man behind bars after attempted rape in Waveland

Elijah Dunomes, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.
Elijah Dunomes, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.(Waveland Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man accused of trying to rape and kidnap a woman in Waveland is under arrest, thanks in part to a good Samaritan who saw the attack happening and stopped to intervene.

Waveland Police say the attack happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. about a block off of Hwy 603, near the intersection of Tigris and Amur streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman covered in blood. She said she was walking down Tigris Street when a white Chevy Impala drove up and blocked her path. A man got out of that car and tried to grab her.

She said she tried to fight back and hit the attacker with a laptop she was carrying, but it didn’t stop the assault. She said he tried to force her into his car saying he was going to sexually assault her, and if she didn’t comply he’d kill her. At one point during the attack, she said he even claimed he was “the police.”

Thankfully, a man driving by saw the attack happening and stopped to help the woman. That’s when the attacker jumped back in his car and drove away.

Bay St. Louis Police tracked the suspect’s car down at a gas station in their jurisdiction.

Elijah Dunomes, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape. He’s being held at the Hancock County Jail with no bond. Officials say other charges may be pending.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast commended the witness for stopping and assisting the victim, saying, “If he hadn’t stopped to help the outcome could have been much worse.”

