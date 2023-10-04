WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport...
Man arrested in Gautier I-10 shooting, police say

Latest News

Cruisin' the Coast flame thrower attracts thousands to the annual competiton
Cruisin’ the Coast: Thousands attend annual Flame Thrower Contest at Island View
Questions raised about relocating utility customer call centers to Mississippi
Everett said people attending Cruisin’ the Coast should do their part in staying safe by being...
Biloxi PD cracking down on reckless driving after deadly wreck during Cruisin’ the Coast
Everett said people attending Cruisin’ the Coast should do their part in staying safe by being...
Biloxi PD cracking down on reckless driving after deadly wreck during Cruisin’ the Coast
The agreement allows Gautier to continue with the planned construction of its Town Center on...
Gautier, Belk agreement means Town Center development can move forward