Cruisin’ the Coast: Thousands attend annual Flame Thrower Contest at Island View

Seven contestants line the square, ready to start their engines and see just how tall their flames can grow.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The heat is on Tuesday night at Cruisin’ the Coast!

At the Island View Casino in Gulfport, thousands attended the annual flame-throwing competition.

Bursts of orange and yellow reflect on the faces of spectators at this year’s Flame Throwing Contest.

“When all the flames go up and it looks like a big fireball,” said Davis Speed, a Gulfport resident.

Seven contestants line the square, ready to start their engines and see just how tall their flames can grow.

For some, it’s a new experience for Cruising the Coast. For others, it’s the event they’ve been waiting for.

“I am enjoying all the cars. I’m enjoying all the heat and enjoying the people. We have some good people out here, right guys,” said Maria, a Gulfport resident.

Four trophies awaited the winners. Two awards for “Top Flame Thrower” and two for “Island View Pick.”

While drivers showcased their vehicles, attendees remember what makes it all so special, the love for vintage.

Even Cruisers traveling 500 miles from Russellville Arkansas to get in on the action.

“We’ve been coming to cruising the coast since 2006. We have 12 vehicles with us and we love it,” Terry Talley, with the TriCounty Cruisers.

Talley said the eight-hour drive is no question when it comes to being surrounded by classic models.

“Everybody is so nice down here. We went picked up our package and sat and watched the cars all day,” said Talley.

“It brings everything. It’s something different that’s happening down here and it’s exciting. You gotta keep everything interesting and get more people down here to show them what the Gulf Coast is about,” said Maria.

