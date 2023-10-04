WLOX Careers
Cruisers get head start on choosing cars for Vicari Car Auction

Cruisers pack the convention center a day early to get a head start on finding the car they want to bid on at the Vicari Collector car Auction.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 600 classic cars will go on the auction block at Cruisin’ the Coast’s Vicari Collector Car Auction at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center in Biloxi on Thursday. The bidding will end on Saturday.

Cruisers packed the Convention Center on Wednesday to get a head start on finding the car they want to bid on.

Richard Rogalski was one of those tourists scoping out the scene. Rogalski said a 1956 Chevy Bel Air caught his eye.

“When I was growing up, my parents had a ‘56 Chevy, so I kind of have a little bit of affinity to them,” Rogalski said.

Rogalski said he’s been coming to the car auction from Massachusetts for eight years and that it’s the atmosphere that keeps him coming.

”Very much so I’ve been a car guy all my life and I enjoy it,” he said.

This is the Vicari Car Auction’s 26th year, and the head man in charge, Peter Vicari, said when you’re here, finances shouldn’t be a worry.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year,” Vicari said. “We have something for everyone. Whether your budget is $10,000 or $400, we have those cars.”

Several cars will be auctioned off to fund several charities across the region. Some of the cars can fetch as high as a quarter million dollars.

Vicari said Cruisin’ the Coast as a whole has been a game changer for the coast.

“The economic impact, you know, is $33 million in a week,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a function on the coast that does that. I know it’s not. We’re the biggest.”

Richard Rogalski said being here makes his love for cars grow even more.

“The number of cars that are down here, the horsepower, just the condition of them, it’s just a great place to come down,” he said.

Doors at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center open at 8 a.m. Thursday. Bidding starts at 9 a.m.

