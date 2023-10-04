WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following a report of shots being fired on or near campus. (Source: WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pass Christian man identified as victim of fatal I-10 crash in Harrison County
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs

Latest News

Cruisin' the Coast flame thrower attracts thousands to the annual competiton
Cruisin’ the Coast: Thousands attend annual Flame Thrower Contest at Island View
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Morgan State
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway